Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $868,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $106.89. 29,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,454. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

