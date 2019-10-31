AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $38.49. AT&T shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 13,652,224 shares.

The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

