Atonomi Price Hits $0.0003 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Atonomi has a market cap of $140,205.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

