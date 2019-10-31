Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $115.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.