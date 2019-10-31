Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,585 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 950.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 693,076 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 293.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 666,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,189,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.20. 20,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.