Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Update

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ASFI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. Asta Funding has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 46.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

