Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

AC opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 111.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,125 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,836 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,827.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,472 shares of company stock worth $263,529. 83.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

