Asian Dragon (AD) Achieves Market Cap of $129,762.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $129,762.00 and $1,422.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006195 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000370 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,069,141 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

