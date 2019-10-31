Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million.

B. Riley reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AINC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 58,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179. Ashford has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

