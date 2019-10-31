Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

AHT opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 750,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 78,520 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 138,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

