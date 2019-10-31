Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 107879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

