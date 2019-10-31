Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Insider Buys $26,779.55 in Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,779.55.

AKG stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,909 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Asanko Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 809,259 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

