Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Tops $169,172.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $169,172.00 and $682.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010397 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,275,249 coins and its circulating supply is 80,074,268 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

