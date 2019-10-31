Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 454,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

