Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

