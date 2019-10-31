ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1,887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 24,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

