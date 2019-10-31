ARAW (ARAW) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,714.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $48,714.00 and approximately $48,468.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.71 or 0.05901457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003561 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046364 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

