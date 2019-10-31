Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY19 guidance to $4.62-4.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

