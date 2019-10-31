APQ Global (LON:APQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.50

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 7098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. APQ Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

