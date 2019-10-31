Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.40.

AIT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.84. 318,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $70.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

