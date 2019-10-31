Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $280.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $280.00 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.51.

AAPL stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,766,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $249.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

