Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,766,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $249.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

