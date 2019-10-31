Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
APLE stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
