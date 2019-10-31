Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

APLE stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.