Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Appian stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.02. Appian has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Appian by 466.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at $2,860,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

