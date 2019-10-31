Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million.

NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,938. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

