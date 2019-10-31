Apex (CPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87,105.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. Apex has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $87,105.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003764 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

