ANON (ANON) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, ANON has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $102,428.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.01403497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00113697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

