ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 23,363,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,945,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

