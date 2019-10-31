Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $8.73 million and $2.97 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinall, Hotbit and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $538.33 or 0.05864756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015079 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046337 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Coinone, KuCoin, Bithumb, Coinall, CoinExchange, BitMax, ABCC, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bittrex and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

