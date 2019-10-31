Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.47. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 16,937 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

