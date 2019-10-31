Andrew G. Hinson Sells 6,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a PE ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

