Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 27.9% in October

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 907,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Andersons has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

