Analyzing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.40 $260,000.00 N/A N/A PFSweb $326.16 million 0.19 $1.23 million $0.29 11.21

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 2.64% 22.83% 8.37% PFSweb 0.15% 10.54% 2.67%

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 1 3 0 2.75

PFSweb has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats PFSweb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

