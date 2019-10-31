Analyzing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Old Point Financial (OTCMKTS:OPOF)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.20% N/A N/A Old Point Financial 13.39% 6.95% 0.71%

34.9% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pacific Valley Bank does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $13.29 million 2.61 $2.46 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $51.53 million 2.45 $4.92 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

