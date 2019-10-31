Analysts Set Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target at $106.75

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.66. 221,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $1,061,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,369.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,852,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.