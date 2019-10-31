Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $75.96

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,653. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

