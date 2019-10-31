Analysts Set Expectations for Trex Company Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE TREX opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.51. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Trex by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760,669 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,674 shares of company stock worth $1,280,868. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

