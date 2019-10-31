Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $310.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $308.90 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $300.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. ValuEngine cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.76. 60,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

