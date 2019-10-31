Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cubic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Cubic by 15.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cubic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

CUB stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $73.74. 235,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,032. Cubic has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22 and a beta of 1.20.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

