Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWCO. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,550,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 333.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 150.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $257.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

