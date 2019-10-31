American Water Works Company Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.58. 312,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.09. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

