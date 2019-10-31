American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.44 and last traded at $79.66, approximately 2,863 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

About American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

