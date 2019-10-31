American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ARL stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $275.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.61.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 194.53% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
