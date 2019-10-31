American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $275.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 194.53% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.