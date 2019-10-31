American Airlines Group’s (AAL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 435,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after buying an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.