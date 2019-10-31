AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 17,140,000 shares. Approximately 37.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

