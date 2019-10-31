Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,426. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.09. Amarin has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

