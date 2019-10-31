Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,170. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

