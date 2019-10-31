Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

