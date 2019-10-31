Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.15 million.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Wedbush upgraded Alteryx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.91.

Shares of AYX traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.50. 2,733,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,271. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -457.50, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $200,133.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,687,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,752 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

