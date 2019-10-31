Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

ALPN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.